Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.73 EPS

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) announced its earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.73, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19 million.

Shares of Aethlon Medical stock remained flat at $$2.58 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of -0.39. Aethlon Medical has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $21.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Aethlon Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals.

