Aion (AION) 24 Hour Volume Hits $16.04 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 10% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $49.87 million and approximately $16.04 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Radar Relay, IDEX and Liqui.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $353.36 or 0.03595766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00253593 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00034455 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00137420 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 391,140,663 tokens. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official website is aion.network . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Koinex, RightBTC, Ethfinex, DragonEX, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Kucoin, Bancor Network, Bilaxy, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

