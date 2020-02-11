Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Earning Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) have trended somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Airbus earned a coverage optimism score of -1.10 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Airbus’ analysis:

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of Airbus stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.80. 777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,389. Airbus has a 12-month low of $114.51 and a 12-month high of $154.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.85.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Airbus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.33.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.