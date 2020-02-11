AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) Receives $2.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.38.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AKS shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AK Steel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of AK Steel in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AK Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of AK Steel stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $2.97. 2,695,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,225,543. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 3.06. AK Steel has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of AK Steel during the 1st quarter valued at $516,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AK Steel by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,157,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AK Steel by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,431,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,519 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of AK Steel by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 120,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of AK Steel by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 243,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 135,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

AK Steel Company Profile

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

