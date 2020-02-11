Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) in a research note published on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.20.

Shares of AKRO stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $26.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,475. Akero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.38.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apple Tree Partners IV L.P. bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $120,163,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,798,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 255.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 106,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 76,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 18,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.63% of the company’s stock.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

