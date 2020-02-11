Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Shares of Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) dropped 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.61, approximately 2,422,867 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 3,111,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

AKRX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $216.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Akorn by 2.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Akorn by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akorn by 14.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akorn during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akorn by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 11,178 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akorn Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKRX)

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

