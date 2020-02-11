Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Algoma Central’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of TSE:ALC traded up C$0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.13. 4,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.41 million and a PE ratio of 11.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.18. Algoma Central has a 12-month low of C$12.27 and a 12-month high of C$14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.90, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

About Algoma Central

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. It operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. The company operates 12 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages seven double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

