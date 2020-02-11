Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Issues Earnings Results

Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 263.88% and a negative net margin of 22.16%. The business had revenue of $8.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million.

OTCMKTS WTER opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. Alkaline Water has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WTER shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alkaline Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on Alkaline Water and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 trade name. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers.

