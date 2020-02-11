Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Sold by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Alleghany makes up about 3.3% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $9,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Alleghany by 7.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,674,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,307,000 after purchasing an additional 38,417 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,191,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Alleghany by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,791,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alleghany alerts:

NYSE:Y opened at $822.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $803.95 and a 200-day moving average of $775.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $600.23 and a twelve month high of $828.85.

Several research firms recently commented on Y. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $824.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $665.00.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.