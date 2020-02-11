AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.94

AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.94 and last traded at $34.70, with a volume of 18106 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.73.

AB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 22,569.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 69,741 shares during the period. BB&T Corp boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 9,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. 17.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile (NYSE:AB)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

