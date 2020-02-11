AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.94

AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.94 and last traded at $34.70, with a volume of 18106 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.73.
AB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.
The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.72.
AllianceBernstein Company Profile (NYSE:AB)
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.
Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?
Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.