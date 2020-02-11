Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NCZ)

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th.

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.33. The company had a trading volume of 172,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,774. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.06. Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

