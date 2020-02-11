Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$60.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$59.50.

AP.UN stock opened at C$57.71 on Monday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of C$46.30 and a 52 week high of C$57.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$53.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$52.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

In related news, Director Michael R. Emory bought 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$50.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,497.94. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,246 shares in the company, valued at C$8,671,990.75. Also, Director Gerald R. Connor sold 7,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.86, for a total transaction of C$388,452.74.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

