Altitude International (NASDAQ:ALTD) Trading Up 25%

Altitude International (NASDAQ:ALTD)’s share price was up 25% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10, approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 28,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09.

In other news, CEO Robert Kanuth bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.07 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00.

Altitude International, Inc provides altitude training equipment. Its product line includes from personal at home use machines to integrated environmental rooms and chambers. The company was formerly known as Titan Computer Services, Inc and changed its name to Altitude International, Inc in June 2018.

