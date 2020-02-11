Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Stock Price Up 5%

Ambow Education Holding Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO)’s stock price rose 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.31 and last traded at $2.31, approximately 744 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 12,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.71 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ambow Education stock. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambow Education Holding Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Ambow Education at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. provides educational and career enhancement services and products to students, recent graduates, and corporate employees and management in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three business divisions: Better Schools, Better Jobs, and Others. The Better Schools division provides educational services covering K-12 programs and tutoring services that provide test preparation programs; and international education programs.

