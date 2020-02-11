American Express (NYSE:AXP) Insider Raymond Joabar Sells 4,531 Shares

American Express (NYSE:AXP) insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $599,405.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,808.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Raymond Joabar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of American Express stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total value of $2,301,948.24.

American Express stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $132.24. 1,816,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,242,643. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.84 and a 200 day moving average of $122.37. American Express has a 1-year low of $104.81 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The company has a market capitalization of $107.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on American Express from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.04.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

