American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $114.14

American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $114.14 and last traded at $114.14, with a volume of 1463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.94.

Separately, ValuEngine cut American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.01. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Financial Group Inc will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.88%.

In related news, insider Mckeon Brett sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $15,060,000.00. Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $21,462,000.00. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,588,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $880,093,000 after purchasing an additional 219,643 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,185,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,267,000 after purchasing an additional 65,940 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in American Financial Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 635,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,571,000 after purchasing an additional 50,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 302,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

