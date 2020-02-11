American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,916 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in American International Group were worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.58.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $54.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.50. The company has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.12. American International Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

