American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,196 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of American Water Works worth $31,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,396,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,786,029,000 after buying an additional 827,507 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,095,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in American Water Works by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,374,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,164,635,000 after buying an additional 271,977 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in American Water Works by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,584,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $569,553,000 after buying an additional 196,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in American Water Works by 924.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 153,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,094,000 after buying an additional 138,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a price target (up previously from ) on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.29.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $135.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.30. American Water Works Company Inc has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.73. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.