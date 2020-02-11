America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on America’s Car-Mart to $113.25 in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.31.

Shares of America’s Car-Mart stock traded down $5.16 on Monday, reaching $106.78. 39,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.08. The firm has a market cap of $774.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. America’s Car-Mart has a 1-year low of $71.94 and a 1-year high of $118.54.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.47 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 713.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

