Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Announces $0.97 Quarterly Dividend

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.97 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Ameriprise Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Ameriprise Financial has a payout ratio of 21.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ameriprise Financial to earn $20.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of AMP opened at $175.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $121.57 and a 12 month high of $177.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.09. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.86.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 18.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMP. Morgan Stanley lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.90.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $93,131.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Randy Kupper sold 7,115 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $1,248,113.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,837.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,745 shares of company stock worth $2,697,995. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.