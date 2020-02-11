Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,793,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,911 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,385,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $575,041,000 after purchasing an additional 10,043 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 7.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,353,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $455,399,000 after purchasing an additional 154,094 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Amgen by 21.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,567,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,337,000 after purchasing an additional 274,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Amgen by 15.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,494,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,177,000 after buying an additional 194,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amgen from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on Amgen from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.33.

In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,426 shares of company stock worth $6,351,866. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $227.42 on Tuesday. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $136.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 39.14%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

