Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Issues Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.09-0.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08-1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Amkor Technology also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.09-0.25 EPS.

NASDAQ:AMKR traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,082,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,471. Amkor Technology has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 66.10 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AMKR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.20 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.67.

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 40,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $498,132.00. Corporate insiders own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.