Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amkor Technology updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.09-0.24 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.09-0.25 EPS.

Shares of AMKR opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Amkor Technology has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.01.

AMKR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.20 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amkor Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

In related news, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 40,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $498,132.00. Corporate insiders own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

