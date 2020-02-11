Analysts Anticipate GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) to Post $0.21 EPS

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.17 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $10.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S an industry rank of 14 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

AVAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

AVAL opened at $8.49 on Friday. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $8.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.01.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 25,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 28,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 64.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 25.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 33.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

