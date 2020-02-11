Analysts Anticipate Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $90.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) will announce sales of $90.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Luminex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $89.80 million and the highest is $90.42 million. Luminex posted sales of $81.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Luminex will report full year sales of $334.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $333.94 million to $334.93 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $357.53 million, with estimates ranging from $356.76 million to $358.58 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Luminex.

Several research firms have weighed in on LMNX. ValuEngine cut shares of Luminex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Luminex to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

In other Luminex news, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II bought 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.79 per share, with a total value of $40,470.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 581,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,509,784.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Luminex by 512.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Luminex by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Luminex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Luminex by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luminex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luminex stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.55. The company had a trading volume of 507,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,530. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -112.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Luminex has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $26.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.07 and a 200 day moving average of $21.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

