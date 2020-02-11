Analysts Anticipate McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to Post $4.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to announce earnings of $4.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.24. McKesson posted earnings of $3.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McKesson will report full-year earnings of $14.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.70 to $14.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $15.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.52 to $16.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group downgraded McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.40.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $162.14 on Friday. McKesson has a twelve month low of $110.52 and a twelve month high of $164.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.28. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of -33.16, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $624,248.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,914.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth $27,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth $27,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

