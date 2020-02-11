Analysts Anticipate Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to Announce $0.69 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will report $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.77. Steel Dynamics reported earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STLD. Longbow Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 39.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 19.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STLD traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $29.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,358,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.02. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $39.35.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

