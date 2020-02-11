Analysts Expect Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Will Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) will announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. Citizens Financial Group posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CFG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a price objective (up from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.05.

Shares of CFG traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,014,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,241,471. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.48 and a 200-day moving average of $36.90. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 893.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,802,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319,352 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,786,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,052,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,241,000 after buying an additional 652,584 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,833,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,853,000 after acquiring an additional 628,072 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,255,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,005,000 after acquiring an additional 392,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

