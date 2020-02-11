Analysts Expect NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) to Post -$0.29 EPS

Brokerages expect NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) to report earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). NeuBase Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.33). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NeuBase Therapeutics.

Get NeuBase Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on NBSE shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors owned about 0.06% of NeuBase Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NeuBase Therapeutics stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.86.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of various antisense therapies to address genetic diseases in the United States. The company offers gene silencing therapies, including the proprietary PATrOL platform, a peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide for genetic diseases caused by mutant proteins, including the Huntington's disease and myotonic dystrophy, as well as various other genetic disorders.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.