Analysts Expect Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) to Post $0.42 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Ready Capital reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ready Capital.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Compass Point cut Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Shares of Ready Capital stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.31. 216,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,117. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 11.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 1.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 8.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. 35.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

