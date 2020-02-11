Analysts Set $19.75 Target Price for Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $19.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.24 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Waterstone Financial an industry rank of 176 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

WSBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBF opened at $17.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Waterstone Financial has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The company has a market cap of $485.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.08.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $46.94 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,939 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 160,512 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 60.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

