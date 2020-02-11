Analysts Set $23.00 Target Price for Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Shares of Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Meridian Bank’s rating score has improved by 11.3% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $23.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.34 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Meridian Bank an industry rank of 89 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Meridian Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of MRBK opened at $20.54 on Friday. Meridian Bank has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $20.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.84 million and a PE ratio of 12.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.54.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $18.57 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bank will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Meridian Bank stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Meridian Bank worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meridian Bank

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

