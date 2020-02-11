Analysts Set $94.00 Target Price for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $94.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Taro Pharmaceutical Industries an industry rank of 89 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

TARO has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

NYSE:TARO opened at $74.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.60. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $109.42.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $147.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.00 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 38.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 209.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 24,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

