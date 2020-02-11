Analysts Set Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target at $158.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASND shares. BidaskClub upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 547,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,034,000 after buying an additional 109,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 921.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,291,000 after purchasing an additional 86,185 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,304,000 after purchasing an additional 30,827 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1,076.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 24,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 22,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,773,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $664,152,000 after purchasing an additional 19,434 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.81. 62,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,250. The company has a quick ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 15.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $67.36 and a 12 month high of $145.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.68 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.18.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.78. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 29.04% and a negative net margin of 789.80%. The company had revenue of $2.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 million. Analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

