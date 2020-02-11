Analysts Set Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) Target Price at $16.75

Shares of Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on CWEN. Wolfe Research cut Clearway Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of CWEN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,970. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.23. Clearway Energy has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $21.97.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth $291,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the second quarter worth $310,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth $399,000. 33.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

