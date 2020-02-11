Analysts Set Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT at €55.97

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €55.97 ($65.08).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.40 ($69.07) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of FRA FRE traded up €0.76 ($0.88) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €48.60 ($56.51). The stock had a trading volume of 1,063,107 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is €48.82 and its 200-day moving average is €46.42. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 52 week high of €80.00 ($93.02).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

