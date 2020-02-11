Analysts Set Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Target Price at $49.50

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

NUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,342,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 503,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,653,000 after purchasing an additional 18,458 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $13,472,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 236,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 314.8% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 190,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after purchasing an additional 144,949 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $35.24. The company had a trading volume of 318,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $32.52 and a 1 year high of $69.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.60 and a 200-day moving average of $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

