APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aperam S.A. is a manufacturer and marketer of stainless steel primarily in South America and Europe. The company produce grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steels and nickel alloys. Aperam S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

OTCMKTS:APEMY traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 206. APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $34.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 2.20.

APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH Company Profile

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

