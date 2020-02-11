APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS APEMY traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 483. APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $34.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.63.

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

