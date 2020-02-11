APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aperam S.A. is a manufacturer and marketer of stainless steel primarily in South America and Europe. The company produce grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steels and nickel alloys. Aperam S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Get APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

OTCMKTS:APEMY opened at $33.44 on Monday. APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $34.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 2.20.

APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH Company Profile

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (APEMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.