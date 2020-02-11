Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AIF) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AIF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of AIF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,256. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a one year low of $14.34 and a one year high of $15.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.96.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut Apollo Tactical Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

