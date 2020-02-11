Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lessened by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,605 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.0% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Apple by 28.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,428,828,000 after buying an additional 2,382,156 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Apple by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $312,813,000 after buying an additional 800,232 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 10.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,191,529,000 after buying an additional 494,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,144,877,000 after buying an additional 302,917 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.55.

Shares of Apple stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $321.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,471,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,948,628. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.25 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $307.64 and a 200 day moving average of $252.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1,410.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

