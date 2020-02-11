Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer (NASDAQ:ARCI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.78

Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer Inc (NASDAQ:ARCI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.78 and traded as high as $3.91. Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 419,035 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.78.

Get Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer Inc (NASDAQ:ARCI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the recycle of household appliances in North America. The company operates in two segments, Recycling and Technology. It engages in collecting, recycling, and installing appliances for utilities and other customers.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.