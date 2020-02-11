Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) Stock Position Raised by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTR. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aqua America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Aqua America during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aqua America in the third quarter worth $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Aqua America by 305.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aqua America during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WTR opened at $53.73 on Tuesday. Aqua America Inc has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $52.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 76.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.2343 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Aqua America Company Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

