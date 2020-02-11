Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.48

Shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.48 and last traded at $32.48, with a volume of 434093 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.65.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARNC shares. Longbow Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Arconic from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Arconic in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Arconic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.52.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arconic Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.79%.

In related news, EVP Timothy Donald Myers sold 29,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $919,946.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,468.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP W Paul Myron sold 10,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $312,465.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,153.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arconic by 147.3% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arconic during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Arconic by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Arconic by 8,990.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Arconic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arconic Company Profile (NYSE:ARNC)

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

