Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in developing, building, owning and managing office, retail and multifamily properties primarily in the United States. Its properties are situated in Virginia and North Carolina. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of NYSE AHH traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.42. 6,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,617. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 14.76 and a quick ratio of 13.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.01.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $41.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.67 million. On average, research analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $740,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the period. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

