Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.29.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

Shares of NYSE AJG traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.10. The company had a trading volume of 19,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.34. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12 month low of $76.65 and a 12 month high of $106.79. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.12%.

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $361,426.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $132,617.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,926 shares of company stock valued at $3,776,078. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJG. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,103,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 95.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,203,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,382,000 after buying an additional 1,073,542 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 196.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,443,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,261,000 after buying an additional 955,840 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,086,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,441,000 after buying an additional 722,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 285,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,216,000 after buying an additional 197,927 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.