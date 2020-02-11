Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.31

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.31 and last traded at $37.29, with a volume of 1728 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.03.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APAM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Artisan Partners Asset Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.60.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 193.28%. The business had revenue of $208.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 97.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 23,669 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,149,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,458,000 after purchasing an additional 19,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.