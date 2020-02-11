ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Buy

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ASOMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.00.

ASOS PLC/ADR stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.93. The stock had a trading volume of 116,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,983. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.11. ASOS PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $53.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.61 and a beta of 2.83.

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

