Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

AY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Atlantica Yield from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Atlantica Yield from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Atlantica Yield stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.99. 325,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,315. Atlantica Yield has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $29.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.17.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.24). Atlantica Yield had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $293.37 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlantica Yield will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 74.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

